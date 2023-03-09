Apple turned down a game from the Mac App Store because it didn’t think it could skip the credits

Apple has paid $60 billion to app developers in 2022 and has distributed a whopping $320 billion since the company’s App Store emerged in 2008. These numbers suggest that iOS, iPadOS, macOS or other platforms can be profitable resellers for the developer.
However, there are cases where the company’s strict rules and quality control measures often become counterproductive, as said by a game developer, who claims that his title was rejected from the Mac App Store because the reviewer believed that the credits they could not be skipped.
We all know that the Mac is not the ideal gaming platform, with many releases falling outside of Apple’s domain, but a recent developer report may have helped to better explain the reason behind this “rejection”.
Through their social networks, a developer explained on their social networks how the game was rejected by the Mac App Store, as the reviewer believed that it was not possible to skip the game’s credits.
The game was also rejected a second time for an undisclosed reason, but that was too much for the developer as they couldn’t be bothered to submit it again for review.
If you visit the game’s website now, you’ll notice that the title is available on multiple platforms, including Mac, but only through Steam, Itch or the Epic Games Store, not directly from Apple’s own App Store. The reason for this is explained by Cabel Sasser, co-founder of Panic, a video game development and app creation studio that published Untitled Goose Game.
Skipping the credits could have been a simple alteration to a game like this, and according to what Sasser claims on Mastodon, it looks like the developers paved the way for players to skip the credits. Unfortunately, it may not have occurred to Apple when it was reviewing the app which is why it was rejected in the first place.
The developer submitted the app a second time, but Sasser did not provide any reason for its rejection, but it likely would have been frustrating for him and his team to go through the grueling process and make the necessary changes that would have taken hours of work to complete, only to have the application rejected again. It’s understandable why Panic eventually gave up on trying to bring Untitled Goose Game to the Mac App Store, especially when the title is listed on four platforms and can also be played on any Mac.
Apple executives said that with the M series of Macs, the company is focused on the gaming market, but it looks like it’s going to need a little more structure for a real difference to be noticed on the Cupertino giant’s platform.
So, what do you think of this whole situation?