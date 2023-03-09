Apple turned down a game from the Mac App Store because it didn’t think it could skip the credits

Apple has paid $60 billion to app developers in 2022 and has distributed a whopping $320 billion since the company’s App Store emerged in 2008. These numbers suggest that iOS, iPadOS, macOS or other platforms can be profitable resellers for the developer. However, there are cases where the company’s strict rules and quality control measures often become counterproductive, as said by a game developer, who claims that his title was rejected from the Mac App Store because the reviewer believed that the credits they could not be skipped.

We all know that the Mac is not the ideal gaming platform, with many releases falling outside of Apple's domain, but a recent developer report may have helped to better explain the reason behind this "rejection". Through their social networks, a developer explained on their social networks how the game was rejected by the Mac App Store, as the reviewer believed that it was not possible to skip the game's credits. The game was also rejected a second time for an undisclosed reason, but that was too much for the developer as they couldn't be bothered to submit it again for review.