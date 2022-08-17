Apple tries again: from September three days of mandatory presence work

According to the indiscretion, Apple would have indicated two days in which attendance is , namely Tuesdays and Thursdays, plus a third day that each team can choose at their discretion . The decision would have been made in the wake of the decrease in infections from Covid-19, a parameter that has influenced Apple’s decisions on employment since the dawn of the pandemic, when the company decided to keep the entire audience of employees at home.

From September 5th should change the rules on hybrid work , partly remote and partly face-to-face. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports this: Apple employees will be required to return to the office three days a week while in the rest they will be able to work from home.

APPLE (FOR A LITTLE) IS BACK INFLEXIBLE

Until the end of 2020, Apple has given employees the right to choose whether to go back to the office or keep the job at a distance, then, with the evolution of the pandemic and the arrival of vaccines, in Cupertino they decided that for at least one day a week each employee would have to go to the company. At the beginning of 2022, the number of days in attendance became two, while in April the number was three days a week, with the aim of gradually returning everyone to the company.

The plan was suspended with the surge in infections in May, but is now back in the news. Not everyone is happy with the line politics held by Apple, which more than other large Silicon Valley companies has shown to be intolerant of hybrid work. Not only “normal” employees have been enthralled by the flexibility of hybrid work, but also senior executives. The point is that Apple, notoriously, is not among the most flexible companies, so the Covid issue was also approached accordingly and men of some importance for Apple decided that yes, it was time to look around.

Emblematic is the story of Ian Goodfellowhead of Apple’s machine learning division, which gave the resignation because of the rules on return to work in attendance decided by Apple: is back in Googlea company in which he had started his professional career starting as an intern with the qualification of software engineer to get to that of Senior Staff Research Scientist which he kept until 2019, before moving to Apple. The adventure, however, did not last long.