Apple tried to launch iPhone X with Micro LED display, but opted for OLED

Apple tried to launch the iPhone X with Micro LED technology, but the Cupertino company’s plans were thwarted by the fact that the technology was not mature enough.

The discovery was published by The Information after consulting people who have behind-the-scenes access to the company led by Tim Cook. Apparently, Apple wanted to surprise the market with something really innovative in the already distant year of 2017.

Therefore, adding a Micro LED screen to your flagship smartphone would be something very remarkable for the technology market, since the vast majority of Android manufacturers have always used OLED.