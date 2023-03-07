Apple tried to launch iPhone X with Micro LED display, but opted for OLED

Apple tried to launch the iPhone X with Micro LED technology, but the Cupertino company’s plans were thwarted by the fact that the technology was not mature enough.
The discovery was published by The Information after consulting people who have behind-the-scenes access to the company led by Tim Cook. Apparently, Apple wanted to surprise the market with something really innovative in the already distant year of 2017.
Therefore, adding a Micro LED screen to your flagship smartphone would be something very remarkable for the technology market, since the vast majority of Android manufacturers have always used OLED.
The Micro LED technology promises to be much more durable, since its panels do not suffer from “burn-in”. In addition, the displays also manage to be even more efficient than OLED, delivering even greater autonomy.
However, in addition to being a very unstable technology at the time, Micro LED also had a second major problem: costs. So, as much as Apple managed to get around the technological challenge to deliver a stable panel, using it could make the iPhone X much more expensive.
For those who don’t remember, the iPhone X marked the arrival of the notch on Apple smartphones. This ended up becoming a joke for some time, but it shaped the market to the point that many Android manufacturers copied the solution or simply bet on something much more interesting: the hole for the front camera.
As much as the attempt to insert a Micro LED panel into the iPhone may be something that “stayed in the past”, Apple may use the technology in its next Apple Watch Ultra. The idea is to test this type of display to see if it is mature enough to reach larger screen devices such as iPhones and iPads.
For now, Apple has not commented on the matter.
The Apple iPhone X is available from Shoptem for BRL 4,899.