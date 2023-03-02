Apple Trade In: iPhone trade-in values ​​are up slightly, but not all

Apple has again revised the maximum evaluation prices of previous generation iPhones in its Trade-in program for the purchase of a new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Unlike what it did late last January, this time prices were raised slightly even if they did not reach the values ​​set before the previous cuts.

An iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro now have a maximum estimated trade-in value of €685 and €590, respectively. 35 euros more than the previous values. 20 euros more for iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11, 10 euros more for iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X and iPhone 7 Plus. Only 5 euros more for iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone SE 2nd generation and iPhone 8 Plus e No variations for iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 8 and iPhone 7.

iPhone XS Max and iPhone 8 Plus are the only ones that suffered a drop of 5 euros while it has entered the evaluation program of Apple also iPhone SE 3rd generation which has a estimated maximum value of 205 euros.