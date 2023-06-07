Apple tool may facilitate ports of Windows games to macOS

- Advertisement -

Those who followed the WWDC event could see many novelties exhibited by apple. One of them was macOS Sonoma, which will have a Game Mode to play many of the titles currently available on Windows. But, the apple also presented a tool that should make life a lot easier for players and developers. It's about the Game Porting Toolkit, which for those who don't know, is a set of tools that can be used to take games from Microsoft's system or consoles to devices that run Apple's software. In this sense, the conversion process seems to be more objective

Throughout its presentation, Apple mentioned some details about how the emulation interface will work, revealing key points about the implementation of this engine. According to the company, developers will be able to see what the game's performance potential is. In practice, it will be possible for the professionals involved to make an assessment to conclude whether the game can actually be ported to the operating system or not. User Andrew Tsai checked the tool's source code and confirmed that it is a Wine modification based on CrossOver 21.1.1.




