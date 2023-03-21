Apple to use MFi certification to limit performance of parallel chargers

Apple was forced by new European Union guidelines to replace its traditional lightning connector with USB-C, a change that should not be as simple as it seems with the Cupertino giant being able to limit the recharge power and data transfer in parallel accessories in the next smartphone generation. According to information from the well-known informant Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 15 line must support high-speed charging using MFi-certified adapters, which include the brand’s original accessories. This speculation suggests that MFi-free chargers can be used on iPhones, but with reduced charging power and data rate.

That way, users who want to take advantage of all the charging power of the future generation must have cables and adapters certified by Apple. This alleged decision by the company tries to prevent iPhone owners from taking advantage of replacing the lightning connector with USB-C to resort to cheaper accessories.

Apparently, chargers with MFi approval must have 20W of power, but it is not yet clear whether this feature will only be present in the most affordable models or also in the most expensive and complete options. The mandatory original charger should increase demand for the product in the coming months. I believe that Apple will optimize the fast charging performance of MFi certified chargers for iPhone 15. Among Apple's chargers, the 20W USB-C model is the most cost-effective choice for iPhone users, resulting in strong replacement demand for 20W USB-C chargers.

Kuo believes that demand for Apple’s official chargers should increase by around 30% to 40% compared to the same period last year, totaling between 230 and 240 million units sold worldwide.

