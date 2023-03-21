5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsAppleApple to use MFi certification to limit performance of parallel chargers

Apple to use MFi certification to limit performance of parallel chargers

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Apple to use MFi certification to limit performance of parallel chargers
1679419390 apple to use mfi certification to limit performance of parallel.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Apple was forced by new European Union guidelines to replace its traditional lightning connector with USB-C, a change that should not be as simple as it seems with the Cupertino giant being able to limit the recharge power and data transfer in parallel accessories in the next smartphone generation.

According to information from the well-known informant Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 15 line must support high-speed charging using MFi-certified adapters, which include the brand’s original accessories. This speculation suggests that MFi-free chargers can be used on iPhones, but with reduced charging power and data rate.

That way, users who want to take advantage of all the charging power of the future generation must have cables and adapters certified by Apple. This alleged decision by the company tries to prevent iPhone owners from taking advantage of replacing the lightning connector with USB-C to resort to cheaper accessories.

- Advertisement -

Apparently, chargers with MFi approval must have 20W of power, but it is not yet clear whether this feature will only be present in the most affordable models or also in the most expensive and complete options. The mandatory original charger should increase demand for the product in the coming months.

I believe that Apple will optimize the fast charging performance of MFi certified chargers for iPhone 15. Among Apple’s chargers, the 20W USB-C model is the most cost-effective choice for iPhone users, resulting in strong replacement demand for 20W USB-C chargers.

Motorola Moto G73 begins to be sold in partnership with Claro with a discounted price
  • TAGS

Supposed iPhone 15 design.

Kuo believes that demand for Apple’s official chargers should increase by around 30% to 40% compared to the same period last year, totaling between 230 and 240 million units sold worldwide.

Offers

Are you looking forward to the arrival of the iPhone 15? What are your expectations? Tell us, comment!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

Jabra Elite 4 are the brand’s new headphones with Bluetooth 5.2, ANC and autonomy of up to 28 hours

Jabra today announced its new pair of fully wireless headphones that will serve as...
Smart Gadgets

New Jabra Elite 4 headphones: with noise cancellation and at a great price

One of the best companies out there in the headphone manufacturing market has...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.