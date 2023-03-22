Apple to announce soon Beats Studio Buds Plus and new AirPods, says rumor

Apple should soon launch a new model of Studio Buds Plus (provisional name speculated by the vehicles), which will bring new features, with a Beats chip instead of the Apple W1 or H1.
Like the already released Beats Studio Buds, it must necessarily bring active noise cancellation, transparency technology and class 1 bluetooth. But, in relation to the Plus addendum, there is no prediction of what additional features will come.
The last update of Beats Studio Buds was in April 2022, with a limited edition of three new shades (blue, gray and pink). They were sold at US$ 149.99 in the United States and R$ 1,731.00 in Europe at the official Apple store.
In-ear detection, audio sharing and automatic device switching are some of the things that would subtly bring about big differences in the audio. The Beats Studio Buds+ could borrow from the latest and greatest AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2, although that might not be possible without an Apple-branded processor. Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking is another strong upgrade possibility.
But the only certainty so far is that the design will be similar to the previous model and will bring a new black color with attractive gold details on the headphones themselves and on the charging case.
Among other speculations about Apple is the launch of a new variant of the AirPods, which would already come in line with iOS 16.4, but that seems further away due to the investment strengths of Beats Studio Buds. However, it is worth noting, all this is just speculation.
And you? What do you expect from a new model of headphones launched by Apple? Leave your comment below!