Apple to announce soon Beats Studio Buds Plus and new AirPods, says rumor

Apple should soon launch a new model of Studio Buds Plus (provisional name speculated by the vehicles), which will bring new features, with a Beats chip instead of the Apple W1 or H1.

Like the already released Beats Studio Buds, it must necessarily bring active noise cancellation, transparency technology and class 1 bluetooth. But, in relation to the Plus addendum, there is no prediction of what additional features will come.

The last update of Beats Studio Buds was in April 2022, with a limited edition of three new shades (blue, gray and pink). They were sold at US$ 149.99 in the United States and R$ 1,731.00 in Europe at the official Apple store.