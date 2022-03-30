Apple to announce second-quarter earnings on April 28

Every year Apple enthusiasts look forward to the events to see what new products they launch on the market. But every year there are also other events that are worth following closely. It is worth that it is a little more technical and is likely to be of more interest to industry analysts than to Apple users. But when the company announces the financial results of each quarter, it is something to pay attention to. Next April 28, the company will present the second quarter report.

On April 28, the figures are expected to show records again

On April 28, the American company will release the financial report for the last quarter. A period from December to March this year. A period that is not particularly significant for the company for many reasons. Although in these months we must have the Christmas period and therefore shopping for gifts that, as always, Apple occupies a special position in this category.

Vertigo figures are not expected but yes again some other record can be broken, although it is becoming more difficult because the company is in numbers that are difficult to beat. But knowing the managers, it is not surprising that it is achieved. Now, do not think that the presentation of the new devices will influence the figures, it is most likely that the sales of the new iPad, iPhone SE and Mac Studio will be reflected in the following financial report.

Apple reported revenue of 89.6 billion dollars in the prior year quarter. It is logical to think that the figures will be around those numbers, but we do not have guidance from Apple in this regard because the company has not commented, mainly due to the peak in infections that the pandemic caused in December and January throughout the world, leading to some Apple Store to close temporarily.

We will have to wait until April 28 Let’s see what the numbers are and if the accounts balance. It is an always effective indicator to know if Apple’s strategy is indeed on the right track. Although as we have said, the pandemic and other factors may cause those records to be broken for very little.

It is also possible that the figures have decreased but I do not think so