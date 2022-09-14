Apple to adopt 3nm manufacturing process for iPhone 15’s A17 chip

THE officially introduced to the world the 14 lineup exactly one week agobut as the mobile industry does not stop, there is already talk about the next generation of smartphones from Apple and the hardware that will equip the models. As the NikkeyAsia website pointed out, the processor Apple’s A17 should be the Cupertino company’s first to be Made with Taiwanese TSMC’s 3nm process. In addition to it, the M3 chip of future MacBooks should also the same standard in the sequence.

manufacturing-process-for-iPhone-15s-A17.jpeg" width="660" height="371">



If timeline is confirmed, the A17 could be one of the first 3nm SoCs developed for a cell phone. Therefore, considerable efficiency evolution is expected compared to the A16 chip, introduced last week. O 3nm manufacturing process promises to improve chip performance, power consumption and reduce the occupied area by up to 35% (2nd generation) compared to the 5nm chip, the which expands the possibilities of optimization for the devices.





When we look at the present, we see that most benchmarks only indicate an incremental performance boost on the A16 chip. Apple itself stated that the main benefits of the A16 over the A15 are in improved energy efficiency. The reason the change between the A16 and A15 chips is not that significant is the fact that both are manufactured using the 5nm process. The A16 even has a more refined engine, but ends up using the same tech node in the end. So it makes sense to expect a more noticeable difference in raw performance between the A17 and A16 compared to between the A16 and A15, which can open up a very noticeable chasm between the A17 and the A16. iPhone 15 it's the iPhone 15 Pro.