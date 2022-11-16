Apple, third beta of iOS 16.2: change the Always On Display on the iPhone 14 Pro

Apple has recently released to developers le third betas of iOS and iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, macOS Ventura 13.1 and tvOS 16.2. These betas arrive one week after the previous ones and just under a month after the public release of iOS and iPadOS 16.1, macOS Ventura, watchOS 9.1 and tvOS 16.1 which brought several new features including the iCloud Shared Photo Librarythe Real-time activity And support for Matterthe new standard for the smart home.
As always, registered developers can install all these betas in OTA mode, directly through the appropriate menu in the iOS, iPadOS and macOS system settings, after having previously downloaded and installed the profiles available on the Apple Developer Center. The profiles are still the same as in previous betas. The first public betas for subscribers to Apple’s free test program are also expected in the next few hours.
With the first betas of iOS and iPadOS 16.2, we recall, the Freeform app has arrived, cross-platform collaborative whiteboard on which you can draw, take notes with Apple Pencil, share files and insert links, documents, video and audio. The changes of all participants are shown in real time. Also arrived with these betas is the complete support of the Stage Manager function for external displays for all models equipped with SoC M1 or M2 and a system of drag & drop windows between monitors.
With the third beta, Apple has finally understood that the Always On Display function, one of the main innovations present on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, needed to be modified. The beta 3 of iOS 16.2, in fact, brings with it a new menu in the display settings which now allows you to choose whether also activate or deactivate the display of the wallpaper or notifications. In practice, you can only view the time and the widgets while the rest of the display will remain black, exactly as we have seen to date on all Android smartphones with OLED displays.
Since the arrival of the new iPhone 14 Pro on the market, many users had complained about the way Apple had “interpreted” the Always On Display feature leaving the wallpaper is also always visible, which certainly entailed a greater expenditure of energy. The addition of this possibility now leaves the user with a greater choice who can decide whether or not to activate the AoD and what to display
Many users had also complained about lag and slowdowns in app closing animations present exclusively on the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. With this beta 3 everything would seem to have finally been resolved. It only remains to be seen whether Apple has also managed to limit, more generally, energy consumption on iPhones which with iOS 16.1 has significantly increased compared to the previous version.