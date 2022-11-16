Apple, third beta of iOS 16.2: change the Always On Display on the iPhone 14 Pro

Apple has recently released to developers le third betas of iOS and iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, macOS Ventura 13.1 and tvOS 16.2. These betas arrive one week after the previous ones and just under a month after the public release of iOS and iPadOS 16.1, macOS Ventura, watchOS 9.1 and tvOS 16.1 which brought several new features including the iCloud Shared Photo Librarythe Real-time activity And support for Matterthe new standard for the smart home.

As always, registered developers can install all these betas in OTA mode, directly through the appropriate menu in the iOS, iPadOS and macOS system settings, after having previously downloaded and installed the profiles available on the Apple Developer Center. The profiles are still the same as in previous betas. The first public betas for subscribers to Apple’s free test program are also expected in the next few hours.

With the first betas of iOS and iPadOS 16.2, we recall, the Freeform app has arrived, cross-platform collaborative whiteboard on which you can draw, take notes with Apple Pencil, share files and insert links, documents, video and audio. The changes of all participants are shown in real time. Also arrived with these betas is the complete support of the Stage Manager function for external displays for all models equipped with SoC M1 or M2 and a system of drag & drop windows between monitors.