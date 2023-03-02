5G News
Apple thinks of the "Body ID", a scanning system for the whole body

Apple thinks of the “Body ID”, a scanning system for the whole body

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
Apple is aiming to go beyond the technologies of biometric authentication ttraditional ones such as Touch ID and Face ID (which could be distorted with the iPhone 16), to aim for a system that in the future allows scan the user’s whole bodyin order to certify aspects such as its identity – as a kind of Body ID – and the state of health.

The novelty comes directly from a patent just presented by Apple, which bears the name “Electronic Devices with Body Composition Analysis Circuitry” (Electronic devices with body composition analysis circuits). It describes a device similar to an iPhone capable of performing these scans and providing, based on the results, targeted content that can give relevant information on the state of health .

Among the other possible uses of this technology we also find the possibility of using this data for biometric authentication, even if we are certainly not faced with something immediate such as Touch ID and Face ID, which is why this may not become its real scope, but never say never.

Apple visor, 2nd gen already in the crosshairs of rumors: in 2025 with economic variant
Some images that emerged from the patent application

As for the way in which scanning takes place, the patent points out that it is possible to acquire complete images of the body or of very specific portions, also using iPhone or similar devices. Besides that it is also possible to record gods short videos in some very specific circumstances, such as a specific movement or breathing, in order to also analyze aspects such as these.

The scans also help the user to understand if he is accumulating body fatsince the system foresees the archiving of previous measurements in order to compare them with the most recent ones, in order to determine any variations and even a more precise analysis of body composition. As usual, we remind you that patents are a simple indication of the fields towards which the company has shifted its attention, but that they are not indicative of the effective commercialization or otherwise of a specific solution.

