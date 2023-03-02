Apple thinks of the “Body ID”, a scanning system for the whole body

Apple is aiming to go beyond the technologies of biometric authentication ttraditional ones such as Touch ID and Face ID (which could be distorted with the iPhone 16), to aim for a system that in the future allows scan the user’s whole bodyin order to certify aspects such as its identity – as a kind of Body ID – and the state of health.

The novelty comes directly from a patent just presented by Apple, which bears the name “Electronic Devices with Body Composition Analysis Circuitry” (Electronic devices with body composition analysis circuits). It describes a device similar to an iPhone capable of performing these scans and providing, based on the results, targeted content that can give relevant information on the state of health .

- Advertisement -

Among the other possible uses of this technology we also find the possibility of using this data for biometric authentication, even if we are certainly not faced with something immediate such as Touch ID and Face ID, which is why this may not become its real scope, but never say never.