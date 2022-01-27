Apple thinks of a narrower MacBook Pro, without speaker grilles | Patent

A patent application entitled “Speaker Assembly for Electronic Device” illustrates a hypothetical MacBook Pro even narrower, devoid of speaker grilles, but still capable of delivering high-quality audio. In this patent, Apple has incorporated a speaker underneath the keyboard to try to further reduce the notebook footprint. The drawings show a device no wider than the keyboard and no taller than the screen.
“During operation, a loudspeaker mounted inside an electronic device can move in such a way as to generate vibrations that can be transmitted through the electronic device”
The loudspeaker system is joined to the chassis by means of a spring element which is useful to avoid the transmission to the other components of the vibrations generated during the reproduction of sounds. This way, when listening to loud music, neither the key presses nor the sound will be affected by each other.
Most of the nearly 7,000 words in the patent application focuses on the possible mechanisms for the spring element, and although the patent application only makes a broad reference, this speaker system could also be used in other types of devices.
This patent application is credited to eight inventors, including Stuart M. Nevill who previously worked on the development of the 24-inch iMac speaker system. As often happens, of course, the registration of a patent does not imply that the solution will actually be used but it is still interesting to know that Apple is thinking (or has thought) of alternative solutions for the MacBook speakers.