Apple thinks of a narrower MacBook Pro, without speaker grilles | Patent

A patent application entitled “Speaker Assembly for Electronic Device” illustrates a hypothetical MacBook Pro even narrower, devoid of speaker grilles, but still capable of delivering high-quality audio. In this patent, Apple has incorporated a speaker underneath the keyboard to try to further reduce the notebook footprint. The drawings show a device no wider than the keyboard and no taller than the screen.

“During operation, a loudspeaker mounted inside an electronic device can move in such a way as to generate vibrations that can be transmitted through the electronic device”

The loudspeaker system is joined to the chassis by means of a spring element which is useful to avoid the transmission to the other components of the vibrations generated during the reproduction of sounds. This way, when listening to loud music, neither the key presses nor the sound will be affected by each other.