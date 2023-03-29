Apple, the Worldwide Developers Conference 2023 will be held from June 5 to 9

The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple’s annual event dedicated to developers, will be held online from 5 to 9 June 2023. The first day of the conference, as usual, is also scheduled a special event in attendance at Apple Park to attend the keynote. Seating for the in-person event will be limited, and application details will be posted soon on the Apple Developer site and in the app. WWDC23 will spotlight the latest in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS, and will grant developers special access to sessions with Apple engineers and insights into new technologies and new tools to help them realize their projects.





A FIRST LOOK AT REALITYOS?

Furthermore, this year, realityOS could also be added to the various operating systems on which the expected Apple mixed reality viewer, which has been talked about for years now, will be based. Also likely the announcement of the new M3 processor and a 15-inch MacBook Air. Second Susan Prescott, Vice President of Worldwide Developer Relations at Apple, "At Apple, WWDC is one of the highlights of the year because it gives us the opportunity to connect online and in person with the talented developers and developers from around the world who make this community so amazing" In addition to the innovations announced during the State of the Union keynote and presentation, this year's online program will include sessions, one-on-one labs, and opportunities to interact with Apple engineers and other developers.

SWIFT STUDENT CHALLENGE