Apple: the trade-in offer for an old iPhone against a new one becomes more advantageous

Good news for Apple fans who still haven’t fallen for the new iPhone 14, Apple has just increased the take-back prices for many second-hand devices through its Trade In program.

Hoping to reinvigorate its sales, which have recently fallen for the first time since 2016, Apple has just quietly increased the take value of its iPhones, but also those of other devices in its catalog. The good news is that fares in France also benefited from the increase.

Raising its trade-in prices is also an important step forward for the environment, since it will encourage consumers to have their iPhones taken back by Apple, who will then take care of recycling it. The company’s goal is to use only recycled materials in its iPhones within a few years, and it’s thanks to your old iPhones that the company will be able to achieve this.

Apple is more generous for the trade-in of old iPhones

Apple has increased the trade-in value of nearly all of its iPhone models, starting with the iPhone 13s. Now you can do take back your iPhone 13 Pro Max at 695 euros, against only 650 euros previously. The iPhone 13 Pro is also trading at 25 euros more than before, but there is no change for the two smaller models.

Other iPhones see their trade-in bonus drop. This is particularly the case for the iPhone 12 pro, which goes from 395 euros to 390 euros, the iPhone SE 5G (120 euros instead of 125 euros) or even the iPhone 8 Plus, which also loses 5 euros. Below are the new recovery prices for old iPhones, followed by the old prices noted a few days ago.

On the MacBook side, Apple is now promising up to 810 euros recovery, against 740 euros previously. MacBook Airs are also trading up to 480 euros, or 35 euros more than before.

No improvement for iPads and Apple Watches

Unfortunately, not all Apple products were able to take advantage of these new trade-in bonuses. iPads are still only eligible for a maximum trade-in of 545 euros, while Apple Watches are even seeing their value drop. They are now trading at a maximum of 170 euros, against 175 euros previously.