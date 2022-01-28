Apple, the records do not come by chance: over 785 million paying subscribers to services

Apple is going through one of the best times of its history, despite the difficulties: the 3,000 billion capitalization achieved at the beginning of the month certify it (it was the first company in the world to do so), reconfirming it as the most valuable brand in the world and, finally, the record financial results of the last quarter. Such goals are not reached by chance, it is necessary that every business undertaken gives a significant return.
And alongside the iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch and company, Apple has always been selling well lately part of the decisive push seems to have come from the services such as Apple Fitness +, One or TV +. Their importance had been underlined in recent days by brandirectory.com, the same agency that produced the report on the most valuable companies in the world, who wrote this:
Apple knows the importance of the relationship with its customers. Privacy and environmental protection are important issues on which Apple has worked a lot […] on the one hand increasing the trust that customers place in the brand, on the other by announcing that industrial partners will use 100% green energy as Apple aspires to be carbon neutral by 2030.
Analyses that was supported in the night from the words of Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO, on the sidelines of the communication to investors on the performance of the last quarter: the official numbers speak of over 785 million subscribers paying to Apple ecosystem services, a frightening number. As is the one on subscribers seduced in the last year, which are about 165 million. A mix that contributed to record revenue in services: $ 19.5 billion, up 24% year-over-year. So Maestri explained his point of view:
We achieved record revenue of 19.5 billion, up 24%, with cloud services, music, video, advertising, payment services. These impressive results reflect the positive momentum we are seeing on many fronts. First, the customer base continued to grow, reaching an all-time high in each geographic segment and product category. Second, we continue to see increased customer engagement with our services. The number of paid accounts in our digital content stores grew double-digit and hit a new all-time high in the December quarter in each geographic segment. […] Finally, we are preparing to launch new services that we think our customers will enjoy, so as to improve the breadth and quality of our offer.