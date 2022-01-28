Apple, the records do not come by chance: over 785 million paying subscribers to services

Apple is going through one of the best times of its history, despite the difficulties: the 3,000 billion capitalization achieved at the beginning of the month certify it (it was the first company in the world to do so), reconfirming it as the most valuable brand in the world and, finally, the record financial results of the last quarter. Such goals are not reached by chance, it is necessary that every business undertaken gives a significant return.

And alongside the iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch and company, Apple has always been selling well lately part of the decisive push seems to have come from the services such as Apple Fitness +, One or TV +. Their importance had been underlined in recent days by brandirectory.com, the same agency that produced the report on the most valuable companies in the world, who wrote this: