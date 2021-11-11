Apple, the production of the iPhone 13 will be limited until next February

During the last quarterly report, Tim Cook he said the component procurement problems cost Apple about 6 billion dollars. According to the company’s CFO, Luca Maestri, the chip shortage is still worsening and will also be felt in the Christmas quarter.
In recent months, the Cupertino-based company has had to cope with long delivery times on most of its products and with the launch of the iPhone 13 it was immediately understood that the offer would not be able to cover the considerable demand that, for today, it forces many potential customers to wait around a month on top models.
The tech sector found itself in a sort of perfect storm, generated by a pandemic which, on the one hand slowed production and transport, on the other hand, significantly increased the demand for semiconductors, a demand that shows no sign of decreasing and that is also extended to the automotive sector where waiting times are now several months forcing various manufacturers, including BMW, to eliminate some features from the cars in order to avoid the complete stop of the assembly lines.
Despite everything, Apple was in a certain sense a “privileged” company, both thanks to the design ability of its chips and its considerable purchasing power that made it travel on a fast track in the factories of TSMC, one of the largest semiconductor manufacturers in the world, which has dedicated entire production lines to them.
But “semiconductors” are obviously not just SoCs and processors. What Apple is starting to suffer more and more are the so-called “legacy nodes”, ie i chips that are used in other components devices, such as display drivers.
In general, however, as reported by DigiTimes, which cites sources in the production chain, Apple will continue to have supply problems for both the current quarter and the next. Consequently, the production of the iPhone 13 will remain limited at least until next February. In the meantime, to try to limit the damage during the Christmas quarter, Apple has decided to reduce the production of iPad by about 50% and to use the common components for the construction of the new iPhone 13.(updated November 09, 2021, 5:52 pm)