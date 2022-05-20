Apple, the Pro version of the 27 “Studio Display would be postponed to October

The lockdown due to the pandemic that has affected Shanghai in recent weeks would have caused delays in the production of the alleged Studio Display Pro, the new 27-inch display with mini-LED technology which Apple would be developing and whose announcement, later the initial forecasts pointing to Junepresumably during the WWDC, would now be scheduled for next October.

These rumors come from Ross Young, analyst and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, according to which Apple’s main supplier, Quanta Computer, given the still difficult situation, he would have decided to move production in another factory with a consequent delay also due to the adaptation of the production chain.