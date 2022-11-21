Apple, the privacy investigation goes on: analytical data not so anonymous

There are developments on the investigation that security researcher Tommy Mysk is carrying out into Apple and its privacy practices: apparently among the data collected (even if the user withholds consent) there is a code that uniquely identifies a usercontrary to what the Apple itself promises. Last time Mysk posted a video on YouTube; this time he limited himself to a six-message thread on Twitter. Before updating you with the news, a very brief recap of what had previously emerged: Mysk actually accused the App Store (and several other pre-installed apps, such as Stocks, Maps, Books, Music and TV) of collect a lot of data, probably for analytical purposes, even if during the initial setup of a device the user expressly chose not to share it. This seems to be in clear contrast with what has been said not only at an advertising level over and over again (and, more generally, with the image of privacy champion on which the company has been pushing a lot for some years now), but also as a disclaimer and official legal notices.





The new information that has emerged seems to further aggravate Apple's position, because Mysk has discovered that among the information sent to Apple by the App Store there is also a code that is called DSID. According to Mysk, this DSID ("Directory Services Identifier) is uniquely associated with an iCloud account, so it is technically possible that Apple is able to identify the individual from this data. Here too, it is observed that the official privacy policies (see screenshot immediately above, by way of example) seem to suggest anything but. The composition of screenshots below shows how, effectively, the DSID is shown in a record together with clearly personal information such as the full name and email address of your Apple ID. Mysk says that all analytical reports sent from devices to Apple (also, we repeat, when the user has chosen not to activate sharing) always contain a DSID.




