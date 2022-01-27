Apple, the patent to recognize who wears the AirPods is brilliant

Those who use an iPhone with AirPods in their ears are perfectly aware of how comfortable it is to wear earphones that, through the voice, allow you to have almost everything under control. Both with your own voice and with that of Siri: with the first you can perform practically every action, from simple call management to stop to notifications passing through the setting of a timer, the second – the voice of Siri – is in fact a fundamental complement.

Siri can announce the name of who is calling us but also notify an incoming message complete with sender and content thereof. Useful, if you have nothing to hide and in any case as long as the AirPods are in our ears and not in someone else’s, for a trivial matter of privacy. The AirPods Pro or the recent third generation AirPods, while excellent, have nothing to solve this weakness. Apple is evidently aware of this, so much so that it has reflected on it up to elaborate a patent, filed with the USPTO in August 2020 and just approved by the American body.

The solution studied by Apple is a set of innovative solutions in various capacities. On the one hand, a rather simple verification, namely the one for which the AirPods reason about the presence of other devices in the vicinity attributable to the owner of the iPhone: the most classic example is the Apple Watch, which tends to stay on the wrist even when the smartphone is far away or moves away. But the patent has gone beyond the “trivial” solution.