Apple, the patent to recognize who wears the AirPods is brilliant

Those who use an iPhone with AirPods in their ears are perfectly aware of how comfortable it is to wear earphones that, through the voice, allow you to have almost everything under control. Both with your own voice and with that of Siri: with the first you can perform practically every action, from simple call management to stop to notifications passing through the setting of a timer, the second – the voice of Siri – is in fact a fundamental complement.
Siri can announce the name of who is calling us but also notify an incoming message complete with sender and content thereof. Useful, if you have nothing to hide and in any case as long as the AirPods are in our ears and not in someone else’s, for a trivial matter of privacy. The AirPods Pro or the recent third generation AirPods, while excellent, have nothing to solve this weakness. Apple is evidently aware of this, so much so that it has reflected on it up to elaborate a patent, filed with the USPTO in August 2020 and just approved by the American body.
The solution studied by Apple is a set of innovative solutions in various capacities. On the one hand, a rather simple verification, namely the one for which the AirPods reason about the presence of other devices in the vicinity attributable to the owner of the iPhone: the most classic example is the Apple Watch, which tends to stay on the wrist even when the smartphone is far away or moves away. But the patent has gone beyond the “trivial” solution.
Apple would have thought of a very different biometric authentication system than those we are used to such as Face ID or Touch ID, difficult to apply on an object like a pair of earphones. The designers have thought of use the ear as a signature: is based on gods ultrasound signals which map the conformation of the ear canal, so as to be able to compare the measurements performed in a given instant with those, in memory, concerning the owner of AirPods and iPhone.
For example, there are different characteristics of a user’s ear that provide a unique ultrasound signal return for each. Changes in the surface of the user’s ear canal reflect the ultrasound signal differently and generate an echo with a unique signature that can associated with the user. For example, a user with a larger ear canal may experience an echo with a longer reverberation time than a user with a smaller ear canal.
And it is not only the “headset signature” that makes everything brilliant, but also the other solutions designed in the Apple Park rooms to detect further elements that reduce the margin of error as much as possible of the whole system, and consequently the potential false positives for the user. The Apple could call in microphones, gyroscopes and accelerometers to get information on gait and voice of those who wear the AirPods in a given situation, so as to compare them with those of the owner and evaluate whether or not it is appropriate to offer full functionality.
All ratingsthen devices nearby, ear conformation, pitch and voice timbre, would help determine a number, a similarity score between the wearer and the owner who, if it exceeds a certain threshold, could “open” the doors of the ecosystem. A fascinating development for the AirPods of tomorrow which, however, may never see the light (valid consideration for every patent) and in any case in a not too short time.