Apple: the most addicted to their iPhone are not the ones we think, this study shows it

The CIRP Institute asked an audience divided into six age groups how quickly they would get a new Apple device if theirs were stolen, broken or lost.

A CIRP survey titled “ Maybe young customers aren’t addicted to their gadgets from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) tells us that the people most dependent on technology are certainly not those we imagine. Young people are often singled out for their iPhone addiction. According to analysts, the accusers might be better off sweeping their doorsteps.

Respondents had all purchased an iPhone, iPad or Mac during the survey period. As their acquisition was very recent, they were therefore not supposed to be (yet) too “attached” to their new gadget. According to the pollsters, a large majority of people (80%) would replace their smartphone very quickly, within 24 to 48 hours of loss. This is reflected in plummeting MacBook sales: people are less attached to their tablets and computers. Alone 60% of them would buy a new iPad or Mac the same day or the next day.

90% of older iPhone owners would buy one back the same day if lost

The real surprise of the survey comes from its analysis by age group, since according to CIRP, young people feel less of the need to replace their electronic gadgets as soon as possible than their elders. While only 60% of 18-25 year olds would buy a new device within a day or two, the study notes that 90% of people aged 45 and over would be quick to replace their property immediately. A statistic that only increases with age. Our electronic gadgets are truly addictive for older customers.

According to the researchers, this relative detachment of young people may reflect “the low importance of the device in their lives daily, or their (in)financial ability to repair or replace their current device, or a combination of both.