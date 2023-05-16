Apple: the mixed reality headset will be presented in June 2023, this expert is certain

Apple could present its AR / VR headset at WWDC which will take place from June 5 to 9, 2023 at Apple Park.

In the small world of technology, the word of Ming Chi Kuo has almost oracle value. So when the analyst announces that it is “very likely thatApple will announce the long-awaited AR/VR mixed reality headset during the WWDC in June”, we can say that a revolution is approaching. According to the expert, the years of research and development have paid off, and the Cupertino company is “ready to announce its new device”.

Apple AR/MR頭戴裝置發佈預測與供應鏈投資策略；高偉電子為最大受益者 / Apple AR/MR headset announcement prediction and supply chain investment strategy. Cowell is the biggest beneficiaryhttps://t.co/YUqxUPzgNR — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 15, 2023

If the rumor has long run that a pair of AR glasses, the Apple Glass, was in development in the laboratories of Apple Park, it is ultimately the development of a virtual reality helmet on which the company has focused its efforts. As early as March 2023, sources close to the firm claimed that Tim Cook wanted to rush the launch of the AR / VR headset, even if it did not seem, at the time, ready to be unveiled.

Rumor has it that the Apple Reality Pro, the unofficial name given to the AR/VR headset by the press, is not as successful as its designers would like. Moreover – but is it really a surprise when we talk about Apple? — its price should only reserve it for the wealthiest customers. Despite this, the company will undoubtedly stand out from the competition, as was the case with so many other electronic gadgets.

If the apple brand is never really a precursor, it always manages to impose its products as references in terms of ergonomics and finish, thanks to the quality of the components used, in particular. The Apple Reality Pro will consist of a micro-OLED display from Sony, processors made by TSMC, 12 camera modules manufactured by Cowell, and an external power supply will be provided by Goretek. Everything will be assembled by Luxshare in China.