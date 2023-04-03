Apple, the launch of the AR / VR viewer in two months: “nothing will be left to chance”

The WWDC that will be held from 5 to 9 June will be the conference more “big and exciting” of Apple that “I can not wait” to host “this very special event”. These quoted sentences were spoken by Susan Prescott, head of developer relations, to underline the importance of this conference which, probably, will see the announcement of Apple’s first mixed reality headset together with its new operating system, xrOS.

A RISKY BUT VERY IMPORTANT LAUNCH

For Apple, as also mentioned in recent months, this viewer will be a risky but potentially monumental launch. At stake is certainly also the reputation of the Cupertino company which often, rather than launching a new product category, has aimed to create something better than what is already on the market. Again, however, this is not a new product category. - Advertisement - There are already several on the market of augmented, virtual or mixed reality viewers, even valid ones. But Apple’s intention, once again, will be to show the world “its” mixed reality viewer that it will have created with the aim of being better than anything else on the market as well as better than devices that others manufacturers will bring to market in the coming months.

SKEPTICISM TOWARDS THE PRODUCT CATEGORY

However, especially in this case, there is no great optimism. Not so much for Apple’s viewer, but we are referring to the product category in general. Virtual and augmented reality viewers are currently still a long way from conquering the mass market and are certainly still viewed with great skepticism by most consumers. Inflation reaches the AirTag: Apple raises its price The PlayStation VR2, for example, despite the excellent premises, would have started so badly that Sony would have halved the sales estimates. Obviously, we are talking about a different product but still a viewer. We will also be able to talk about Ray-Ban Stories, the smart glasses made in collaboration with Meta which after a bit of initial interest have been almost completely forgotten. Again, we are still talking about a different product from what Apple’s viewer should be All we have to do is wait a couple more months, a period in which the rumors will surely intensify a little more even if we shouldn’t expect them as full-bodied as those that usually arrive when we talk about the iPhone.

STREAMING EVENT: NOTHING LEFT TO CHANCE



