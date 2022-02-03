Search here...
Apple, the justice committee of the US Senate approves the law on sideloading

By: Abraham

Despite intense lobbying efforts by Apple, Google and other “big tech” companies, theOpen App Markets Act it was officially approved by the Senate Justice Commission. This decision comes a couple of weeks after the approval of theAmerican Choice and Innovation Online Acta bill that prevents companies from preferring their own services to those of their competitors.

The Open App Markets Act, a bill that is part of broader bipartisan antitrust legislation, was passed by the Senate Judiciary Committee almost unanimously, with 20 votes in favor and only one against. The only senator who voted against this bill was John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas. Some of the committee’s senators, however, voted in favor while voicing concerns about its current implementation details and hoping for further amendments as they work.

At present, “app stores” with over 50 million users in the United States would no longer be authorized to force developers to use the payment system made available to the platform. Furthermore, companies would no longer be authorized to sanction developers in the event of an app distribution also through other platforms and developers would have the possibility to communicate directly with their users.

Furthermore, the legislation would also force Apple to open iOS and iPadOS to “sideloading”, that is, the ability to download apps from other sources, not just via the App Store. According to Apple, this process could make platforms less secure and controlled.

In a letter sent to lawmakers in the past few hours, Apple’s head of government affairs, Tim Powderly, expressed his deep concern about the Open App Markets Act. Recognizing that, evidently, did not help much.

Now that the Open App Markets Act has been passed by the Senate Judiciary Committee, it will be placed on the calendar for voting, discussion or modification in the Senate. Despite today’s approval, however, the bill is still a long way from being implemented and several additional steps of changes are likely.

Previous articleIf you use Windows 11, this tool will help you sleep better at night
Next articleThis is the new free version of Google Workspace for business users
Abraham

