Apple, the first modem could be made with a 3nm process by TSMC

The iPhone 14, launched by Apple in the second half of last year, integrates a modem Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 5G , made in a 4nm process by Samsung. For iPhone 15, which will be launched in the second half of this year, a Qualcomm Snapdragon X70 modem is expected. Apple’s modem should make its debut on the iPhone 16.

In recent weeks, at the MWC in Barcelona, ​​the CEO of Qualcomm has more or less consciously confirmed the year in which Apple will start using a modem of its own. According to Cristiano Amon, starting from 2024, the San Diego company will no longer be the supplier of iPhone and iPad modems. Amon, therefore, further reiterated what had been well-established hypotheses for some time and supported by various sources.

PRODUCTION WOULD START AT THE END OF THE YEAR

The production of this 5G modem, according to what was reported by Commercial Times, should already start during the second half of this year and TSMC, the Taiwanese foundry that also manufactures Apple processors, will once again take care of it. There is now a great synergy between TSMC and Apple, so much so that the entire 3nm production plant would have been reserved for practically exclusive use by the Cupertino company.

TSMC’s 3nm process will be what Apple will primarily use over the next few years. The first SoCs to use it should be the Apple A17 Bionic which will be integrated into the iPhone 15 Pro and the M3s for the next high-end Macs and iPads. Having booked all the TSMC facility, it is therefore possible that too Apple’s future modem will be made with the 3nm process which, we recall, allows you to use even smaller transistors, increasing energy efficiency.

Apple wants to be completely independent with regard to the components it uses in its devices, in order to guarantee greater design autonomy, and for years it has been investing more and more in research and development. He has now achieved this independence with regard to SoCs but his intentions are to also make modems (in recent years he has acquired Intel’s know-how). Furthermore, rumors have also recently circulated about the possible development of micro LED displays and WiFi and Bluetooth chips.