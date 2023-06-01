Apple, the AR / VR viewer is the most “complex” product I’ve ever made

- Advertisement -

The mixed reality headset will be the “most complex” hardware product Apple has ever made. An “unprecedented” challenge as well as in development also and above all in production due to its unusual design. A few days after the official announcement, expected during WWDC, The Information described in detail how elaborate and expensive the production of this headset was, which will usher in, as anticipated by Apple in a post on Twitter, a “new era”

A GREAT PRODUCTION CHALLENGE

According to Wayne Ma, journalist of The Information, this complexity is contributing to increase costs and limit production. Its unconventional curved shape, thinness, ultra light weight. All details that would have led the price to rise until it reached the threshold of 3,000 euros. “A curved piece of glass with the edges wrapped in a smooth aluminum frame that appears to be slightly thicker than an iPhone” Skype focuses on AI: universal translator in real time and many other innovations - Advertisement - One of the major challenges in development, Wayne Ma continues, would be the need to balance the resistance of the front curved glass with the thickness and weight. A curved glass, in fact, could represent a greater fragility. The engineers would have paid close attention to this aspect since the viewer is in contact with the user’s eyes. Furthermore, the extremely thin profile of this headset would require users who wear glasses to also purchase special prescription lenses that will magnetically attach to the headset.

The curvature of the visor would also have been a major obstacle in assembly. In addition to the external body, in fact, the internal electronics were also developed in order to adapt to the best, occupying as little space as possible. Apple would even make a “curved motherboard”, one of a kind, as well as solutions for inserting lenses and displays in the thin bezel. Moreover, the whole inside would have been reinforced with carbon fiber to increase resistance without reducing weight.

MOSTLY ASSEMBLED BY HAND

Given the complexity of the assembly, much of the manufacturing process of the headset would be done by hand, which would affect not only the price but also the production speed. Initially, Apple would have produced about 100 viewers a day but only 20 units managed to reach the high quality standards required. Subsequently, modifications would be made to facilitate assembly

As for how it works, there would be a small dial above the right eye that would allow users to switch from “augmented reality” to “virtual” mode. The power button would be positioned above the left eye, on the opposite side instead there would be a round button, apparently similar to that of an Apple Watch. Furthermore, on the side there would be a magnetic connector for connecting a battery pack via a cable

The headband of the viewer would be mainly made of a soft material, attached to two short and rigid rods that would also integrate the audio speakers. For added comfort, there would also be a removable soft cover to attach to the back.

MASS PRODUCTION IN JULY