Apple, the accounts are fair: self-service repair will not affect iPhone sales

The Apple Self Service Repair has made many people happy, from iPhone owners (for the moment only 12 and 13 and related variants) to iFixit, which has been fighting for the right to repair for years. It is probably it will make Apple itself happy: a matter of image, first of all, because the introduction of do-it-yourself repairs opens a new chapter in the history of the company and in the relationship with its customers. But there are also economic reasons: before making the final decision, in fact, the management of Cupertino will have made its reasoning, and will certainly have come to the conclusion that this opening it will lead to benefits outweighing the costs, at least in the medium to long term.
Yes, because in the end it is not certain that there are many iPhone owners (and in the future also Macs and more) who will delight in home repairs armed with official kits and manuals. And, consequently, the average life cycle of an Apple smartphone at the end of the day should not undergo noticeable changes, securing the sales of the new iPhones.
A first confirmation comes from a survey launched by CIRP (Consumer Intelligence Research Partners) which involved 2,000 iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch owners in the United States who made the purchase between September 2020 and September 2021. They were asked to describe the status of the smartphone screen and battery, as it can give a rough indication of the potential demand for do-it-yourself repairs and , consequently, on the variations in the life cycle of the models on the market and on the sales of new products.
Well, the results show how ultimately the percentage of users is low who could give up buying a new Apple product preferring to rely on Self Service Repair: “it seems relatively few owners would use the self-service repair program to postpone their next iPhone purchase“explains Josh Lowitz of CIRP.
From the graphs it can be seen that:
- only 6% of the interviewees have a broken and unusable screen, therefore necessarily to be replaced
- 65% do not report any problems with the display
- the battery has serious problems in 14% of cases
However, it is clear that the decision to replace an iPhone model with a newer one is not only linked to the condition of the display and the battery. Various factors come into play that condition consumer choices, including the desire to own the latest generation smartphone equipped with certain features and functionalities that, perhaps, the previous device – albeit intact – did not have.
