Apple tests two desktop Macs with M2 Max and M2 Ultra processors

- Advertisement -

In view of a possible announcement during the opening keynote of WWDC, the global conference dedicated to developers to be held next week in Cupertino, Apple is reportedly testing two new high-end desktop Macs equipped with processors M2 Max And M2 Ultra. Internally, as reported by Bloomberg, these devices would be identified with the initials Mac 14.13 And Mac 14.14

MAC STUDIO UPDATES?

The M2 Max processor, we recall, has so far only been used on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros that hit the market last January. The “Ultra” version of the M2, which would replace the M1 Ultra that is used in the Mac Studio, has not yet been announced. - Advertisement -





In recent months, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg had stated that Apple would be working on new Macs. Between the end of 2023 and the beginning of next year, in fact, updates should arrive for MacBook Air 13 inchfor the MacBook Pro 13 inch “entry-level” and for the 24 inch iMac. M3 processors would have been expected for all of these. Also on the way would be the first Mac Pro with Apple Silicon processors and the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros with new processors. There is also the Mac Studio to update. It would therefore not be excluded that these Macs being tested could be just some updated versions of Mac Studio with M2 Max and M2 Ultra processors that could share the WWDC keynote scene with the new 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 processor. Gurman, however, previously called the arrival of a Mac Studio with an M2 Ultra chip “unlikely” as it would be at least as powerful as a future Mac Pro. Gaming market expected to reach $184 billion in 2022, but likely to end in decline

M2 MAX AND M2 ULTRA

The first of the two Macs being tested would be equipped with a M2 processor Max with eight performance cores, four efficiency cores, a 30-core GPU, and 96GB of RAM. The specifications are the same as the MacBook Pro with M2 Max. The operating system in use is macOS 13.4, the version released earlier this month.