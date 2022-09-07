Apple takes the store off the air before the launch of the iPhone 14 line; find out where to watch the event

With just a few hours to go before the official launch of the iphone 14 line, apple has disabled its official store worldwide. The movement of the Cupertino company was noticed very early, and it always happens before a big presentation.
Of course, the market expects that this year the “Far Out” event will be used to present four smartphones: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
According to sources, the traditional iPhone 14 should be 6.1 inches, while the Max variant could go up to 6.7 inches. On the other hand, the models in the Pro and Pro Max line continue to keep the screens of 6.1 and 6.7, respectively.
See in the screenshot below the message that appears in the Europeian Apple store.
According to people who have access to Apple’s plans, the biggest news of this year’s event is the new notch format that the company will use on the iPhone 14 Pro line. That’s because we will have a pill for the Face ID sensors and also a hole for the front camera.
In addition, only these handsets are expected to receive a chipset upgrade, while the Mini model is being definitively retired.
Another novelty expected for today’s event is the new generation of the Apple Watch. Although the design may remain unchanged in some variants, the expectation is that the Apple Watch Pro will surprise by delivering several health features and a larger screen.
Finally, we can also have a new generation of Apple Watch SE and a new model of wireless headphones AirPods Pro Max.
If you want to follow Apple’s broadcast, the event must start at 2pm (Brasilia time). The live will be available on the manufacturer’s official website and you can access it at this link.
Looking forward to the Apple event? Tell us your expectation here in the comments.