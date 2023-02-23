Apple takes over all TSMC 3nm production

Apple has snapped up the first batch of 3nm chips that TSMC has been mass-producing since December. According to DigiTimes, Apple “It has taken over 100% of the initial supply of N3, which is said to have a high performance, despite the higher costs involved and the decrease in the smelter utilization rate in the first half of 2023. »

TSMC wants to hit 45,000 wafers produced in March, according to sources familiar with the matter. Having said that, Apple will not only be the first company to use the 3nm process in a smartphone but it could also be the first to present a computer with the same technology, either with the M2 Ultra or M3 processors.

Apple is expected to use the 3nm technology process for the A17 Bionic. If the company follows last year’s trend, this new chip will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will use the A16 Bionic chip.

Another DigiTimes report claims that TSMC is preparing an improved version of the N3 technology, which could be available for commercial production in the second half of the year. That being said, Apple is likely to use the first generation of N3 technology with the iPhone 15 Pro and keep the N3E option for the upcoming M3 Pro and M3 Max processors in 2024.



