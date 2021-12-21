Apple takes Ericsson to court: “hard way” for licensing essential patents

The dispute over essential patents between Apple and Ericsson has been going on for years. Already in 2015, the Cupertino company had brought the Swedish multinational to court accusing it of requesting excessive rights for the license to use patents on LTE wireless connectivity. At the time, everything was resolved with an agreement but history was destined to repeat itself.
After further litigation, the two companies had signed agreements in 2020 relating to both essential standards and other technologies that did not necessarily have to be licensed under fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms (Fair, Reasonable And Non-Discriminatory, FRAND).
Last October, Ericsson has decided to drag Apple back to court. This time, at the heart of the legal dispute is paying for the use of 5G-related standard-essential networking technologies. Licenses which, even in this case, should be “fair and reasonable”. Obviously, for Ericsson they are but not for Apple.
Apple then responded to these allegations by submitting all necessary documentation to sue Ericsson accusing her of use “hard ways” in negotiations to renew the 2015 agreements. The lawsuit was filed with the Us District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.
In the documentation, Apple claims that the Swedish company would have broken into the agreements by violating “its obligations to license essential industry standard patents at fair rates and is making unreasonable demands”, in particular with regard to 5G mobile networks.
All that will happen, of course, is still to be seen but it is likely that the legal dispute can be resolved, as often happens, with an agreement that is able to satisfy both parties.