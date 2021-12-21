Apple takes Ericsson to court: “hard way” for licensing essential patents

The dispute over essential patents between Apple and Ericsson has been going on for years. Already in 2015, the Cupertino company had brought the Swedish multinational to court accusing it of requesting excessive rights for the license to use patents on LTE wireless connectivity. At the time, everything was resolved with an agreement but history was destined to repeat itself.

After further litigation, the two companies had signed agreements in 2020 relating to both essential standards and other technologies that did not necessarily have to be licensed under fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms (Fair, Reasonable And Non-Discriminatory, FRAND). Last October, Ericsson has decided to drag Apple back to court. This time, at the heart of the legal dispute is paying for the use of 5G-related standard-essential networking technologies. Licenses which, even in this case, should be “fair and reasonable”. Obviously, for Ericsson they are but not for Apple.



