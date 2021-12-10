Apple suspended the injunction: for now, no links to external payments on the App Store

Apple managed to obtain from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal the suspension requested a few days ago of the injunction decided last September by Yvonne Gonzales Rogers, the judge who is following the legal dispute with Epic, who had ordered her to change the guidelines of its App Store to allow developers to implement links to external websites for in-app payments.

For now, therefore, everything ends with a classic “nothing done”, or rather, with a “let’s take a break and we’ll see later”. Apple may continue to require developers to use its in-app purchase system, without offering alternatives. Obviously, it is a suspension that does not annul the sentence, but blocks its execution until the Court of Appeals can fully review the case, a process that will likely take months.

The Court of Appeal granted this suspension stating that the Cupertino company has managed to demonstrate that its appeal raises “serious questions”:

Apple has shown, at least, that its appeal raises serious questions about the merits of the district court’s determination. Therefore, we welcome Apple’s motion to suspend part (s) of paragraph (1) of the permanent injunction. The suspension will remain in effect until the warrant is issued in this appeal.

According to Apple spokesperson Marni Goldberg,

The concern is that these changes would have created new privacy and security risks and disrupted the user experience customers love of the App Store. We want to thank the court for granting this suspension as the appeal process continues.

In the original sentence, the judge Gonzalez-Rogers had decided that Apple would be banned from preventing developers from including gods in their apps and metadata “buttons, external links or other calls to action that direct customers to the purchasing mechanisms”, effectively paving the way for alternative payment options outside of Apple.