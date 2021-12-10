Apple suspended the injunction: for now, no links to external payments on the App Store

Apple managed to obtain from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal the suspension requested a few days ago of the injunction decided last September by Yvonne Gonzales Rogers, the judge who is following the legal dispute with Epic, who had ordered her to change the guidelines of its App Store to allow developers to implement links to external websites for in-app payments.
For now, therefore, everything ends with a classic “nothing done”, or rather, with a “let’s take a break and we’ll see later”. Apple may continue to require developers to use its in-app purchase system, without offering alternatives. Obviously, it is a suspension that does not annul the sentence, but blocks its execution until the Court of Appeals can fully review the case, a process that will likely take months.
The Court of Appeal granted this suspension stating that the Cupertino company has managed to demonstrate that its appeal raises “serious questions”:
Apple has shown, at least, that its appeal raises serious questions about the merits of the district court’s determination. Therefore, we welcome Apple’s motion to suspend part (s) of paragraph (1) of the permanent injunction. The suspension will remain in effect until the warrant is issued in this appeal.
According to Apple spokesperson Marni Goldberg,
The concern is that these changes would have created new privacy and security risks and disrupted the user experience customers love of the App Store. We want to thank the court for granting this suspension as the appeal process continues.
In the original sentence, the judge Gonzalez-Rogers had decided that Apple would be banned from preventing developers from including gods in their apps and metadata “buttons, external links or other calls to action that direct customers to the purchasing mechanisms”, effectively paving the way for alternative payment options outside of Apple.
Apple, for its part, has always argued that these changes could “upset” that balance between developers and customers offered by the App Store, resulting in “irreparable damage to both Apple and consumers”. The Cupertino company, therefore, had taken more time to process those “complex legal, technological and economic issues“that this change would have required.
The suspension, however, does not extend to the second part of the injunction, which concerns user communications with developers outside of iOS. Specifically, the court had ordered Apple to allow “the communication between developers and customers through links obtained voluntarily by them through the registration of the account within the app”. This part will remain executive.
This “victory” today from Apple means that it will take many more months before changes can be made to the App Store. Furthermore, if the Court of Appeals rules in Apple’s favor even as a last resort, after examining the case, the injunction could be permanently overturned.