Apple surprises with the Mac Studio: new processor to offer unrivaled power

The latest Apple presentation event has brought us a few surprises. We have already seen the iPhone SE 2022 in detail, in addition to its new iPad Air tablet. And now it is the turn of two products that we have been waiting for a long time: the Mac Studio and its new screen Apple Studio Display.

Regarding the Mac Studio, we are facing a hybrid between the Mac Mini and the Mac Pro to offer a perfect product for professional environments. In addition, the company has avoided possible overheating problems (it mounts the company’s most powerful processor), opting for a recyclable aluminum design and 2000 perforations so that the system cools without a problem.

This is the new Mac Studio

Read more ADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category enlarge photo Rear of Apple Mac Studio Manzana

To say that there are two versions of your Mac Studio. A first model with the M1 Max processor and another with the most vitaminized version: the new M1 Ultra. A surprise that combines the power of two M1 Max to offer a power that far exceeds that of previous models, and even the performance of the MacBook Pro.

Built for photo and video designers and editors, the model with the M1 Max chip has up to 64 GB of RAM. In the case of the version with the M1 Ultra processor, this figure amounts to 128 GB of RAM. Amazing. Both models have SSD memory units of up to 8 TB and with a write and read speed of up to 7.4 GB per second

Despite its great power, the company has guaranteed very moderate energy consumption and that it will be inferior to the competition’s high-end desktops.

enlarge photo apple mac studio Manzana

We couldn’t forget about the Mac Studio connectivity, since it has everything necessary to meet the expectations of the most demanding users. For this reason, we find four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports and an HDMI port, as well as a professional audio connector, Available from March 18, its price starts at 2,329 euros for the most decaffeinated model or 4,629 euros for the Mac Studio with M1 Ultra processor.

This is the Studio Display

moving on to the new apple screen, all the previous rumors have been confirmed and the Apple Studio Display is already a reality. A high-end monitor that will meet the needs of the most demanding users.

To start with, offer a 27-inch diagonal and 5K resolution, in addition to having 4.7 million pixels, 600 nits, 3P color gram and True Tone to offer excellent image quality. There’s even a nano-textured pattern that prevents ambient light from dragging down the viewing experience.

Inside it has a A13 Bionic processor responsible for managing the operation of a screen that will meet grade. Note that it has a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera to make video calls in the best quality.

enlarge photo Apple StudioDisplay Manzana

On the other hand, this Apple Studio Display monitor has a speaker system with four woofers and two tweeters to offer the best acoustic experience, as well as microphones with which to speak in the best quality. How could it be otherwise, Apple’s spatial audio and Dolby Atmos are compatible.

Another product that will not disappoint in terms of connectivity as it offers Thunderbolt ports and 96W to charge your laptop while you use it. It can already be reserved, although the official release date is March 18. The Apple Studio Display price? It can be purchased from 1,779 euros for the conventional model or 2,029 euros for the model with nanotexturized glass.

>