Apple surprises again! New MacBook Air OLED and advanced MacBook Pro displays on the way

A recent report by the supply chain indicates the presence and development by Samsung Display totally exclusive to Apple in the creation of the 13-inch OLED panels for the MacBook Air.

In the same way, Samsung’s direct rival, LG Display, would also be involved in this contribution of OLED panels now in favor of the creation and development of the iPad Pro with this type of technology. This would indicate the effort on the part of Apple to solve the new technologies, as well as divide them into the Pro range by adding an improved version of the same feature such as OLED. Find out everything below.

Samsung Display to order with the MacBook Air OLED

Everything seems to indicate that a version of the MacBook Pro integrated with an OLED screen would soon be arriving. At least this reports the media The Elec, where they indicate that the company Samsung Display has already begun the development of totally exclusive 13.3-inch OLED panels for Apple’s MacBook Air.

Meanwhile, they also have the support of LG Display, who have not stopped with the development of the iPad. That is why the Cupertino company had to resort to Samsung Display for the OLEDs on MacBooks.

At the moment, the plans for the development of the iPad Pro OLED continue as expected. At the same time, Samsung is also involved with the 11-inch screens and LG Display is manufacturing the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the iPad Pro.

The technology that the MacBook Air will carry in the OLEDs will be the sixth generation. On the other hand, the Pro versions of the iPad and MacBook will be OLED but with eighth-generation manufacturing.

Another expectation about this new inclusion is that the OLED of the MacBook Air have a single battery being the standard version, instead of the tandem screens with two improved batteries.

For single stack displays a red, green and blue layer is introduced. But for tandem OLED screens, two stacks with another layer of RGB are maintained. The two layers are in tandem on the screen, increasing the duration of the device as it is a technique to make them last much longer over long periods of time than a smartphone like the iPhone. These tandem screens would be, in principle, intended for the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro.

And the approximate dates…?

At the moment, the exact dates are not yet known. However, some past reports indicate that for the OLED iPad, the date could be the following year with its release before the MacBook. So the company may finally release OLED versions of the MacBook Pro shortly before the MacBook Air.

OLEDs are also believed to have a glass/film layer. With these materials, the quality would be close to glass but with the flexibility of a film, meaning that the screen can be somewhat curved at the edges without any extra risk.

Thanks to this new technology, curved edges can be implemented by realizing the ultra-thin bezels that Apple has earned. The trick behind this is that due to this new shape, the connectors can be behind the screen instead of the edges.

Some time ago it was revealed that the OLED technologies of two batteries in tandem as well as a hybrid could be unified. This means that Apple really bet too much on these new technologies. Well, the investment has been gradually greater than other companies, approximately 2 or 3 times more than other companies in the development and manufacture of OLED panels.