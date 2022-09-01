HomeTech NewsMobileApple surprise updates iPhones with iOS 12

Apple surprise updates iPhones with iOS 12

Tech NewsMobile

Published on

By Abraham
iphone 5s touch id.jpg
iphone 5s touch id.jpg
- Advertisement -

apple today released an update for iOS 12 which brings devices to version 12.5.6, and fixes a major vulnerability that was being exploited.

This vulnerability is now fixed in the latest version of iOS (version 15.6.1), iPadOS (15.6.1), and macOS Monterey (12.5.1).

This update fixes the same security flaws but in an earlier version of iOS, one of the bugs being a kernel-level vulnerability that allows apps to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.

- Advertisement -

The other is a bug within WebKit that allows arbitrary code to be executed via “maliciously crafted web content.”

iOS 12 was released in 2018 alongside the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The update is coming to all devices that cannot be updated beyond iOS 12:

A mobile made with recycled fishing nets: Samsung will reuse plastics in its next Galaxy

  • Iphone 5s
  • Iphone 6
  • iPhone 6Plus
  • ipod touch 6
  • iPad Air (1st generation)
  • ipadmini2
  • ipadmini3

You can get the update through the usual means, by going to the Settings app, selecting General and then the Software Update option. This will download the update in the background and prompt you to install it once it’s ready.


- Advertisement -

Latest articles

iphone

iPhone 14 Pro: The space between the two screen cutouts will be put to good use

The iPhone 14 Pro will apparently use a software "trick" to make the two...
Mobile

The Sony Xperia 5 IV is filtered a few hours after its official announcement

There are only a few hours left until Sony unveils the fourth generation of...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.