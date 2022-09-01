Apple surprise updates iPhones with iOS 12

- Advertisement -

today released an update for iOS 12 which brings devices to version 12.5.6, and fixes a major vulnerability that was being exploited.

This vulnerability is now fixed in the latest version of iOS (version 15.6.1), iPadOS (15.6.1), and macOS Monterey (12.5.1).

This update fixes the same security flaws but in an earlier version of iOS, one of the bugs being a kernel-level vulnerability that allows apps to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.

The other is a bug within WebKit that allows arbitrary code to be executed via “maliciously crafted web content.”

iOS 12 was released in 2018 alongside the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The update is coming to all devices that cannot be updated beyond iOS 12:

Iphone 5s

Iphone 6

iPhone 6Plus

ipod touch 6

iPad Air (1st generation)

ipadmini2

ipadmini3

You can get the update through the usual means, by going to the Settings app, selecting General and then the Software Update option. This will download the update in the background and prompt you to install it once it’s ready.



