Apple support updates: the estimated cost of common repairs arrives

By: Abraham

Date:

Apple has released a new update of its official support app for iPhone and iPadintroducing a new feature that provides estimates of the prices to pay to obtain the repair of your device.

By accessing the Support app, after installing the update to version 4.5, you will be able to choose your device from the home page, in the list “My devices”then click “Repairs and physical damage” to view a list of available options.

By choosing a common problem from the list, for example the cracked screen (front only) o the back damagedthe app will provide an estimate of how much the repair might cost in addition to the possibility to book an appointment at an Apple Store or Authorized Service Center. Estimates are not offered for repairs that require a more thorough assessment, such as liquid damage or camera and microphone not working as expected.


As for the batteryby clicking on the appropriate item, an evaluation of the state will be carried out in advance to determine whether it is necessary to replace it or not.

In the “Get Support” section, Apple also added a new text entry box which allows you to send text to Apple describing the problem you are having, making it easier for you to find the support option you need. A similar option was present in the past but was only shown by selecting a specific repair option.

These are the full release notes reported by Apple:

  • Tell us in your own words what the problem is to get relevant support options
  • See price estimates for the most common repair topics in certain countries and regions
  • The app is now available and translated for users in Ukraine
  • Performance improvements and bug fixes

Apple’s Support app, which with version 4.0 had already obtained a profound renewal of the interface, can be downloaded for free on the App Store and requires iOS and iPadOS 14 or later.

  Apple Support | iOS | Apple App Store, Free
Abraham

