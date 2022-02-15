Apple support updates: the estimated cost of common repairs arrives

Apple has released a new update of its official support app for iPhone and iPadintroducing a new feature that provides estimates of the prices to pay to obtain the repair of your device.

By accessing the Support app, after installing the update to version 4.5, you will be able to choose your device from the home page, in the list “My devices”then click “Repairs and physical damage” to view a list of available options.

By choosing a common problem from the list, for example the cracked screen (front only) o the back damagedthe app will provide an estimate of how much the repair might cost in addition to the possibility to book an appointment at an Apple Store or Authorized Service Center. Estimates are not offered for repairs that require a more thorough assessment, such as liquid damage or camera and microphone not working as expected.