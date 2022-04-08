Apple, suppliers begin preparing for the first OLED iPad expected in 2024

BOE will build a production line of OLED panels Gen 8.6 that will probably come used by Apple for future iPads and MacBooks, entering into direct competition with Samsung Display and LG Display. As reported by the Korean newspaper The ElecBOE is expected to complete the work towards the end of 2024.

Both Samsung and LG are expected to use their Gen 8.6 production lines to make the OLED panels initially intended for iPads. Subsequently, Gen 8.5 production lines should be used to make panels for other devices as well. These production lines are capable of producing more OLED panels per substrate than Gen 8.6 lines, making it more cost effective.