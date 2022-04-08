Tech GiantsApple

Apple, suppliers begin preparing for the first OLED iPad expected in 2024

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

BOE will build a production line of OLED panels Gen 8.6 that will probably come used by Apple for future iPads and MacBooks, entering into direct competition with Samsung Display and LG Display. As reported by the Korean newspaper The ElecBOE is expected to complete the work towards the end of 2024.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Both Samsung and LG are expected to use their Gen 8.6 production lines to make the OLED panels initially intended for iPads. Subsequently, Gen 8.5 production lines should be used to make panels for other devices as well. These production lines are capable of producing more OLED panels per substrate than Gen 8.6 lines, making it more cost effective.

Read:

MacBook Air M1 fanless and up to 3.5x more powerful


According to The Elec, BOE is also testing dual-layer OLED technology that can offer greater brightness and longevity, making them more suitable for devices such as iPads and MacBooks as they are often used for an extended period of time compared to smartphones.

Read moreApple CEO Tim Cook receives IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award from Taoiseach

Apple plans to launch the first iPads with OLED displays in 2024. For 2025, however, depending on how successful these iPads will be, the first MacBook with OLED displays should also arrive. According to rumors circulated in recent weeks, Apple would have ordered about 10 million OLED panels from BOE to be delivered during the first half of the year. This would be the first order of OLED panels after the rejections of previous years.

Previous articleHow to activate dark mode in Twitter on the web, Android and iPhone
Next articleRTE Prime Time viewers split over report on impending ban of solid fuels in Ireland
Abraham

Related articles

Android

Vivo expands the range of Y-series smartphones with the new Y55 5G | Prices

After launching the Y76 5G last February, vivo has further expanded its Y range by announcing the availability...
Mobile

iOS 15.5 ends the restriction that in-app purchases use Apple’s payment system

Apple has recently been forced to allow third-party payment platforms instead of using the App Store's in-app purchase...
Social Networks

Is a new Tesla price hike being prepared? point to yes

If you're thinking about buying a Model 3 from Tesla, right now may not be the best time...
Android

Oppo Reno7 available in Italy: features, prices and launch promo

OPPO has announced the availability in Italy of the new Reno7 which will be on sale from today...

© 2021 voonze.com.