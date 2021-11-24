Apple sues NSO Group, the company that developed the Pegasus spyware

Apple filed a lawsuit against NSO Group, the Israeli company that developed the Pegasus spyware, and its parent company in order to ascertain responsibility for the “surveillance and targeting” of Apple users. The lawsuit also provides new information on how NSO Group infected victims’ devices with its own spyware. Furthermore, to prevent future abuse and harm to its users, Apple will also require a permanent injunction to prohibit NSO Group from using any Apple software, service or device.

Apple’s legal action also provides new information on FORCEDENTRY, an exploit of NSO Group which, exploiting a vulnerability fixed with iOS 14.8, it was used to force access to the victim’s Apple device and install the latest version of Pegasus. The exploit was originally identified by Citizen Lab, a research group at the University of Toronto.

To deploy FORCEDENTRY on Apple devices, the attackers created Apple IDs (over 100, the complaint reads) to send malicious data to the victim’s device and thus allow NSO Group or its customers to distribute and install Pegasus spyware without the victim’s knowledge. Despite the abuse suffered for the distribution of FORCEDENTRY, Apple points out, its servers were not hacked or compromised during these attacks.

Pegasus spyware has been used to attack a small number of Apple users, particularly journalists, activists, dissidents, academics and government officials, with dangerous malware and spyware and was designed to enable highly targeted cyberattacks, which allow you to access the microphone, camera and other sensitive data, even on Android smartphones. Furthermore, it is able to infect devices without requiring any action from the user and without leaving a trace