Apple sues “Apple-man”: for Cupertino the film must change its name

Apple-Man“is the title that the Ukrainian independent director Vayl Moskalenko has chosen for the movie (funded through a Kickstarter campaign) he’s working on: a parody of blockbusters focused on superheroes who systematically hit the box office, as the recent success of Spider-Man: Now Way Home proved once more.

But it is not Marvel to resent this choice: according to what the director has learned directly from iphoneincanada.ca, indeed, it’s Apple that has something to complain about. The title of the film, in fact, has already been approved by the USPTO (the US patent and trademark authority), but apparently Apple is “vigorously opposing” this choice, trying to have the procedure canceled.

In Cupertino they would therefore have chosen to sue Moskalenko: the concern for the company is that consumers may instinctively and unduly associate the film with the Apple brand, which is also engaged in the production of films and series for Apple TV +.

Moskalenko explained that the film never refers to Apple as a company, but is a comedy centered around a superhero with a bizarre power, namely the ability to “control” apples, making them levitate and use them to attack and defend themselves – and, we assume, save the world.

For the director, that of the Cupertino giant is a case of “trademark bullying“, and there is a concrete possibility that if the registration of the title is revoked, then there are no guarantees that at that point the company cannot request and obtain the cancellation of the film.

Therefore Moskalenko, who claims to have to spend all the funds obtained through Kickstarter on the resolution of the legal dispute, has given his willingness to Apple to negotiate, in the hope of being able to find some agreement that does not penalize his project too much. The paradox is that, if there really was an Apple-Man, this would probably be one of the few situations where he would be needed.

