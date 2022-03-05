Apple, “Studio” products are coming: 7K display and super Mac Mini | Rumor

A Apple Studio Display it is in the works according to 9to5google colleagues, who cite well-informed anonymous sources; and will have an even higher resolution than the already impressive Pro Display XDR presented in 2019: it will push up to 7K, against the 6K (to be precise 6.016 x 3,384 pixels) of the Pro Display. Unfortunately, the diagonal of this new Studio Display is unclear, so we don’t know if they will increase the actual size or the pixel density.

It is important to point out that in fact we do not even know the precise resolution of the new display. 7K simply means that the horizontal resolution is around 7,000 pixels, but the most popular standards jump directly from 4K to 8K. Everything in between is a bit “at discretion”, so to speak. For example, there are security cameras on the market that define themselves as 7K with a resolution of 7,360 x 4,128 pixels, while the 8K is just a little higher (7,680 x 4.30 pixels, exactly double for each axis compared to 4K). The source says that if it kept the same diagonal (32 “) and the same aspect ratio (16: 9) as the Pro Display XDR, the Studio Display would reach 245 pixels per inch of density, and vice versa if it maintained the density (218 pixels per inch). ) would reach 36 “; these figures, which seem to be merely hypothesized, do not coincide with the resolution indicated above.