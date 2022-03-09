Apple Studio Display, the new 27-inch 5K screen presented…

One day full of pitches in which we could appreciate a new iPhone color, new iPad Air and the appearance of Mac Studio. Alongside it, a new external display called the Apple Studio Display was released. It will be on sale from March 18 with a base price of $1,599.

What’s new with the Apple Studio Display?

An interesting addition is the A13 chip. Yes, this screen has one of the chips dedicated to the iPhone to have a better integration that will allow the execution of functions. One of them is the power of the speaker system and the camera dedicated to the Center Stage. Made of aluminum with thin bezels, it has up to 30 degrees of inclination. In case the factory mount is not enough for you, there is an adjustable height and higher tilt option as an additional option.

The camera is 12 megapixels and the Center Stage function is available for the first time on a Mac. The speakers are 6 and it has Dolby Atmos sound support. Also 3 microphones that will give a good amplitude to communicate by FaceTime or other video call services. Finally, it has 3 USB-C ports and a Thunderbolt port to connect to a laptop. Supports data exchange and 96W charging.

Something was missing…

It doesn’t have ProMotion, the latest adaptive refresh rate technology. The most recent iPad Pro, iPhone 13 Pro and MacBook Pro are the only devices that retain this factor of difference. The frequency of the Apple Studio Display is 60 Hz. Configurations start at $1,599 and go all the way up to $2,229. The support that we discussed earlier costs $300.

At first glance it seems like an interesting product but, let’s be honest, it’s a 100% dedicated product for professionals or users who demand a screen panel with the best quality. Positive point to add the camera to be able to have that important connection today. So let’s say you don’t want to keep your Mac open and leave the Apple Studio Display as your only display source. No problem with the camera.

What did you think of this product? Is it an injustice that ProMotion is not included? Tell us in the comment box your opinions about it.