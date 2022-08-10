Apple Studio Display: Firmware update should fix speaker problems

Users have been reporting problems with the sound output of their new apple-technicians-can-diagnose-faster/">Apple screen for a long time. A new build 19F80 help.

Apple has responded with a firmware update following reports of audio playback issues on its Studio . Users of the devices released in the spring will see a new build 19F80 of the Studio display software 15.5. It can be found via the macOS software update, which can be accessed via the system settings.

Two months after the last update

According to a brief information sheet published by Apple about the update, it “fixes an audio problem with the Studio Display”. There doesn’t seem to be any other changes. The previous version had the build number 19F77 and was released about two months ago. She had also improved the camera angles, which appear to represent a permanent construction site on the screen.

The fix that has now been published addresses an annoying problem that caused the audio to drop out in the meantime and lead to distortion, static noise or even audio that played too quickly or too slowly. Apple had already announced internally that it was apparently a software bug. Previously, the only thing that helped was either restarting the screen completely – it runs with a slimmed-down “Headless” iOS – or unplugging all connected cables and plugging them back in after ten seconds. However, both troubleshooting tips only worked for a certain amount of time.

Several construction sites at the Studio Display

According to initial user reports, Apple has now managed to fix the error. The good audio quality was one of the advertising arguments for the Studio Display, which is available from 1750 euros. The speaker system is the highest quality in terms of sound “ever created for the Mac,” according to the company. The fact that problems then arose here was quite embarrassing for the group – certainly one of the reasons why the new firmware came out so quickly.

For Apple, the audio bug was a second prominent bug with the Studio Display. As mentioned, the first area of ​​concern is the integrated 12-megapixel webcam. Some buyers and testers expected better quality. Apple also improved this with software – but there were mixed reactions.

