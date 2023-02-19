Apple Studio Display Debuts New Firmware

- Advertisement -

The Studio Display’s 27-inch 600-nit Retina 5K display with P3 wide color gamut and support for 1 billion colors gets new firmware. we are already for version 16.4, that yes in its beta phase. As you know, the Studio Display also features a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, studio-quality microphones, and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio support.

The Beta 16.4 for the Studio Display at the moment does not bring anything new

This new screen that Apple already presented some time ago provides us with a series of incentives and features of very high quality. we already know that the price of the screen accompanies those features, but it must be said that it does not disappoint its users.

- Advertisement -

Studio Display requires a Mac with a Thunderbolt 3 or Thunderbolt 4 port and macOS 12.3 or later, or an iPad Pro or iPad Air with a USB-C port and iPadOS 15.4 or later. Therefore, it is no coincidence that the beta was released at the same time as the new beta of macOS Ventura.

As we said, we already have a new firmware version on this screen capable of working at amazing qualities. A version that is in beta phase and that you can install if you have a Mac that is compatible with it. That in addition that Mac, must running macOS Ventura 13.3 so that it can be installed on the screen.

If you don’t see that update, keep in mind that you must be part of the beta update program or it won’t appear. You must be enrolled in the developer program that Apple has in place and that for this it has a specially dedicated website. By the way, if you are not a developer but you are thinking, we can only wish you the best and give you one piece of advice: never install beta and test them. if you don’t really know what you’re doing because being betas they are unstable and can leave your terminal or device like a stone, literally.

So far the developers who have installed this version 16.4 of the Studio Display have not reported that they have found anything new. But the investigation continues and if we find out if there is indeed something that has changed for the better or for the worse, we will echo it. In the meantime, if you think you’ve found something you can let us know through the comments to this entry.