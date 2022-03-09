Apple Studio Display: Apple’s “cheap” screen

A monitor like this Apple Studio Display has been necessary for quite some time. More specifically since the launch of the Apple Pro Display XDR, a top-of-the-range screen, no one questions that, but with a price (remember that it starts at 5,499 euros) that separates it from the vast majority of the world. Even more so if we remember that the support designed for it is not included with it, and that its price (remember, it is sold separately) is 1,099 euros. Unthinkable for the vast majority.

Thus, when it was first rumored that Peek Performance would be the debut of a high-end but cheaper monitor, andThis aroused the interest of many users, who value the quality of Apple displays, but for whom the price of the Pro Display XDR was out of their reach. Apple Studio Display is not, as we will see below, a cheap monitor (hence the inverted commas), but it is much more accessible, economically, than its older brother.

But let’s go to the specifications of this Apple Studio Display, obviously partner in crime of the Mac Studio, a screen with standard LED lighting (it’s not MiniLED, in case you were wondering) of 27 inches with 5K resolution (5,120 by 2,880 points) and a density of 218 pixels per inch. Offers a brightness up to 600 nits, can represent up to 1,000 million colors and has True Tone technology. And for those who prefer this option, Apple also offers a version of the Studio Display with nano-textured glass to reduce reflections.

To provide it with intelligence, Apple has opted for its chip A13 Bionic for the Apple Studio Display. This SoC will be responsible for managing the cultra wide angle camera (122 degree field of view) 12 megapixels with f/2.4 number with Center Stage, its six speakers compatible with spatial audio and its three microphoneswhich also serve to provide the screen with compatibility with Siri.

Regarding connectivity, in its back we will find one upstream Thunderbolt 3 port, and three downstream USB-C connectors to connect peripherals, hard drives, etc., and that support a transfer rate of up to 10 Gbps.

Apple does not repeat, yes and this is very good news, the strategy of selling support additionally. Thus, it will be possible to purchase the Apple Studio Display with a support that allows you to adjust the inclination for its starting price or, for a slightly higher price, choose a support that also allows you to adjust the height. Quite a success, in my opinion, to which we must also add that Apple has also made it compatible with VESA supports, thus making it much more versatile.

The Apple Studio Display can be reserved starting next Friday, March 11, and will be available just a week later, on Friday, March 18. The price of the version with normal glass starts at 1,779 euros with the base support, and it goes up to 2,029 with the same but with nano-textured glass. As for the versions with advanced support, their prices are 2,239 euros and 2,489 euros.

More information: Apple