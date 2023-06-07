Apple strengthens its position in augmented reality with the acquisition of Mira

- Advertisement -

Apple continues to further its bet in the field of augmented reality by acquiring Los Angeles-based startup Mira. The Cupertino company confirmed the acquisition, although the financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. This acquisition comes just one day after Apple introduced its own augmented reality headset, the Vision Pro, a device that has been hailed as a new spatial computing platform.

Mira, founded by entrepreneur Ben Taft in 2016, has been noted for developing augmented reality headsets for various clients, including Universal Studios for rides at its Nintendo World theme parks. Additionally, the startup has managed to win contracts with the United States military, including the Air Force and Navy.

Apple’s Vision Pro marks the company’s foray into the augmented reality market. While it’s unclear how Mira’s technology will be integrated into Apple’s AR development plan, it’s important to note that Jony Ive, Apple’s former chief designer, was a consultant to Mira at one point. This collaboration between the two design leaders can provide exciting insights into creating innovative augmented reality experiences.

Mira has received significant investment from firms such as Blue Bear Capital and Sequoia, accumulating a total of approximately $17 million in financing prior to the acquisition by Apple. Initially, Mira focused on offering lightweight AR headsets for consumer applications. However, it subsequently shifted its focus to industrial deployments, a potentially more lucrative market.

Mira has secured military contracts, including with the US Air Force and Navy. These agreements involve the use of Mira’s Prism Pro headsets, which allow military pilots to view important instructions and data during their missions. Mira’s ability to provide scalable augmented reality hardware and software solutions has been a key factor in its success in the marketplace.

With the Mira acquisition, Apple has added at least 11 employees from the startup to its team. Although the future of Mira’s military contracts under Apple ownership has not been announced, it is unlikely that the company will continue to work in this area as it is not its primary focus.

