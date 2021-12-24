Apple Stores closed due to strike in the USA: after Omicron, workers’ protest

Not for everyone Christmas Eve is a day of leisure and preparation for the holidays. It is also the time suited to express their job dissatisfactions, taking advantage of the (frenetic) shopping period so as to attract media attention with more emphasis. That’s what’s happening to a group of employees of some Apple Stores in the United States, gathered behind the initials Apple Together and that with the account @AppleLaborers urged dissatisfied workers to protest and strike.

Between closures due to the pandemic e pegs outside the shops, today will not be an easy day for American consumers to shop for Apple. And it will not be an easy day even more for those who find themselves outside the Stores to protest, asking for better working treatment. It is read: