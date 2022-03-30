Apple Stores and Authorized Providers will no longer be able to repair iPhone…

An internal memorandum obtained by MacRumors echoes an interesting situation. Apple Stores and Authorized Providers will deny service to repair lost iPhone. That is, the store will receive an alert of the GSMA device registration when a customer brings a device in for repair and it is reported as lost.

Apple continues to care for the integrity of its devices, will notify when an iPhone is brought in for repair and is registered as lost

Each technician will have access to their internal system and will be notified that the device to be repaired has been registered as lost. The repair will be rejected automatically. This will prevent a good amount of iPhone that are stolen can be repaired by giving them a second use.

What happens with this? Let’s remember that the Find my iPhone system acts immediately when a user considers an iPhone lost. The content can be erased and whoever has the device is alerted that they can see a certain message and a button to call the owner of that iPhone. In this case, also users who cannot disable Find My iPhone they will not be able to repair your devices. A totally correct policy that will prevent lovers of what is foreign from being able to “repair” a device that does not belong to them.

Turn off the iPhone, a pending issue

There is no doubt that those from Cupertino seek to improve the protection that comes with the devices. Find my iPhone and other products is a feature that is here to stay and continue to evolve. What is the next step? An iPhone shouldn’t be able to be turned off by just anyone. It should ask for a Face ID, Touch ID or, failing that, a unique code.

We assume that a security feature may be released in the next version of iOS, although that will be known until the 2022 edition of WWDC. There are tricks on the net that basically operate accessibility settings but that is not safe at all. Thieves always have ways to disable everything a user does to protect their device.

what do you think about this news? What should Apple improve in terms of device theft?