Apple Store, we change: the iPhone X service for the iPhone 14 is gone

Change in sight in the Apple Stores, the old – it is appropriate to say – iPhone X they will be replaced with iPhone 14s . This was reported by Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, always informed on what is happening around Cupertino. The iPhones in question are those supplied to Apple Store employees to send invoices to customers or for card payments.

Some Apple stores still use the iPhone X, but according to the information collected by Gurman, they will soon be retired to make way for the iPhone 14. After about 5 years of honorable service the iPhone X (2017 model) should soon be discontinued to the delight of employees: to the client Obviously, nothing will change, while employees will, they won’t have to search several times a day for a working iPhone X.

Switching them out was the WORST. I used to go through 2 sometimes 3 a day.

The tweet has attracted the attention of a user who suggests that you have worked in an Apple Store. He told how the main problem of the supplied iPhone X was the dead battery, sometimes he was forced to change the service smartphone even 2 or 3 times a day to find a slightly more fit one. A paradox, considering that Apple would not have cost much to give a new battery to the units in the worst condition, but so be it.

The move to iPhone 14s will make work easier and more comfortable for many.