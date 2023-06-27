HomeTech GiantsAppleApple Store, we change: the iPhone X service for the iPhone 14...

Apple Store, we change: the iPhone X service for the iPhone 14 is gone

Apple
921919.jpeg
921919.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Change in sight in the Apple Stores, the old – it is appropriate to say – iPhone X they will be replaced with iPhone 14s. This was reported by Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, always informed on what is happening around Cupertino. The iPhones in question are those supplied to Apple Store employees to send invoices to customers or for card payments.

Apple iPhone X

- Advertisement -

70.9 x 143.6 x 7.7mm
5.8 inches – 2436×1125 px

Apple iPhone 14

71.5 x 146.7 x 7.8mm
6.1 inches – 2532x1170px

Some Apple stores still use the iPhone X, but according to the information collected by Gurman, they will soon be retired to make way for the iPhone 14. After about 5 years of honorable servicethe iPhone X (2017 model) should soon be discontinued to the delight of employees: to the clientObviously, nothing will change, while employees will, they won’t have to search several times a day for a working iPhone X.

The tweet has attracted the attention of a user who suggests that you have worked in an Apple Store. He told how the main problem of the supplied iPhone X was the dead battery, sometimes he was forced to change the service smartphone even 2 or 3 times a day to find a slightly more fit one. A paradox, considering that Apple would not have cost much to give a new battery to the units in the worst condition, but so be it.

- Advertisement -

The move to iPhone 14s will make work easier and more comfortable for many.

Apple iPhone 14 (128GB) – Midnight

AmazonAmazon

829 See offer
Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128GB) – Galaxy

AmazonAmazon

979 See offer
  • Apple iPhone 14 is available online from eBay at 725 euros.
  • Apple iPhone X is available online from eBay at 249 euros.
(updated June 26, 2023, 2.50 pm)

And now, Netflix?! New Basic Plan Doesn’t Work on Apple TV Hardware

  • TAGS
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Motorola Moto G14 appears in TDRA certification and has first specs revealed

Motorola has started the certification season for a new affordable smartphone being called Moto...
Apple

iPhone 15: Apple expects record demand and should produce more units in initial batches

Apple is preparing to start mass production of the iPhone 15 line and industry...

More like this

X