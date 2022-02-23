Tech GiantsApple

Apple Store, via the mask for customers from various American states

In these two years of the pandemic, the measures adopted by the tech giants and the events linked to the supply chain have also represented a sort of thermometer capable of tracing the progress of the emergency. We started with the closure of the Asian foundries, then with the restrictive measures that affected the sales networks, to arrive at the changes to the company organization with a push towards agile forms of work.

To counter the spread of the virus, Apple has also adopted a series of measures to be applied in its articulated sales network, including the obligation for staff and customers to wear a mask. The United States, like Europe, is coming out of the fourth wave as well Apple has decided to remove the obligation to wear the mask in the points of sale of some states. We therefore backtrack again from the decision adopted in December, when the Omicron variant caused a surge in infections.

Apple is updating the information on the official page: optional mask for those who are vaccinated

Apple will not ask its customers to use the face mask in US states where the obligation has lapsed, as directed and under the conditions set by local regulations (including vaccination). The change does not apply to Apple Store personnel who will continue to use the mask, regardless of vaccination status. Apple is updating the official pages of its Stores by adding in plain sight the indications on the use of the mask: optional, registered mail or again mandatory.

Another encouraging sign of that much-desired return to normality, which is added to the confirmation (via Bloomberg) of the gradual resumption of “Today at Apple” courses in US Apple Stores, activities previously suspended to limit the spread of the virus. In Italy the debate on the elimination of the obligation of masks indoors is underway, consequently the Italian Apple Stores cannot yet adopt measures similar to those in the United States.

