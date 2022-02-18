Tech GiantsApple

Apple stops signing iOS and iPadOS 15.3: stop downgrading from versions 15.3.1

A week after the release of iOS and iPadOS 15.3.1, Apple stopped signing versions 15.3. As a result, those who have updated their devices to the latest stable version will no longer be able to downgrade to the previous release. At the beginning of February, we recall, the Cupertino company had already stopped signing iOS and iPadOS 15.2.1, blocking the downgrade from 15.3 in turn.

iOS and iPadOS 15.3.1, according to the release notes, have provided important security updates and fixed a “problem for which Braille displays might not respond”. IOS and iPadOS 15.3 were also focused more on performance improvements and had fixed some bugs including a Safari vulnerability that could have leaked the browsing history and Google ID data on the websites visited by the user.


Restoring to previous versions of iOS and iPadOS is not a commonly done procedure but it can often come in handy for those who encounter significant bugs after updating to a new version or a those who carry out the jailbreak their devices to change settings, install non-certified apps and tools. New updates usually close your system vulnerabilities that are often exploited to run exploits used by jailbreak tools. Signature blocking, however, is also being used by Apple to try to keep users on the most recent versions of its platforms preventing excessive fragmentation.

Version 15.4 of iOS and iPadOS is currently in beta testing phase, which also adds several features to the operating platforms. Among these, the unlocking with the mask on iPhone 12 and later even without an Apple Watch, a series of new emojis, the possibility of inserting the Green Pass in the Wallet and in the Health app and the Universal Control function that with the latest beta is now even easier to reach in settings.

