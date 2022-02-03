Apple stops signing iOS and iPadOS 15.2.1: stop downgrading from 15.3

As usual, one week after the release of iOS And iPadOS 15.3, Apple stopped signing versions 15.2.1. As a result, those who have updated their devices to the latest stable version will no longer be able to downgrade to the previous release.

iOS 15.2.1, we recall, was a minor update mainly focused on fixing an important HomeKit vulnerability discovered last year, a bug that had already been partially corrected by Apple with iOS 15.1. Even before that, with iOS 15.2, many new features had arrived including support for Apple Music Voice Plan, the App Privacy Report, the “heir contact” to leave your digital legacy, the key for macro mode and ProRes. in the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

IOS and iPadOS 15.3 are also updates that focus mostly on the performance improvements and bug fixes. One of the most important concerns a Safari vulnerability that could have leaked the browsing history and Google ID data on the websites visited by the user.